Fleury Friday: Marc-Andre continues to lead NHL in wins — HIGHLIGHTS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2019 - 12:49 pm
 

Another episode of Fleury Friday is here!

After a 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Marc-Andre Fleury continues to lead the league in wins with nine.

He also sports a .924 save percentage after giving up only 32 goals on 419 shots this season.

Take a look at some of Fleury’s best moves in the video above.

