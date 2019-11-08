Fleury Friday: Marc-Andre continues to lead NHL in wins — HIGHLIGHTS
After a 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Marc-Andre Fleury continues to lead the league in wins with nine.
Another episode of Fleury Friday is here!
He also sports a .924 save percentage after giving up only 32 goals on 419 shots this season.
Take a look at some of Fleury’s best moves in the video above.
