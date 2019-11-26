Fleury save poster among ‘Gold Friday’ deals from Golden Knights

Fans anxious to get their hands on some new Golden Knights swag will have the opportunity to do so on Friday.

Black Friday sale shoppers lined up at the Arsenal retail store at the City National Arena during Black Friday on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights fans browse through merchandise at The Arsenal following a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Black Friday sale shoppers lined up to check out at the Arsenal retail store at the City National Arena during Black Friday on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Knights announced Monday information regarding “Gold Friday” at The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena on Black Friday.

The Arsenal

Fans can get their hands on a special poster of Marc-Andre Fleury’s spectacular save against the Toronto Maple Leafs last week. Only 450 copies of the poster will be available, commemorating Fleury’s 450th NHL career win.

This limited edition Marc-Andre Fleury poster is dropping on Gold Friday… 😍 We only made 450 of them because that save preserved his 450th NHL win 🌸 Get yours this Gold Friday!!! pic.twitter.com/jUC5DLTzxO — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 26, 2019

The first 500 fans will receive a free poster of the Golden Knight mascot upon entry.

New items such as Knights themed bikes, cornhole sets, “ugly” holiday sweaters, a line of women’s wear, puck holders, golf balls, car stickers and other stocking stuffers will debut Friday.

The exclusive set of Smith’s Food and Drug stores player patches also will be available for purchase.

Complimentary coffee and hot chocolate will be served until 11 a.m., and fans arriving with a “Vegas Born” license plate will have access to priority parking.

Fans at The Arsenal will be greeted by members of the VGK Cast, including Chance and the Golden Knight, while members of the VGK broadcast team will be assisting shoppers.

The Armory

The shop at T-Mobile Arena will extend into Toshiba Plaza. The Armory will also debut VGK Customs, where fans can design their own T-shirt, sweatshirt or denim jacket.

Both The Arsenal and The Armory will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

