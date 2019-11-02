GAME DAY: Marc-Andre Fleury ill, Malcolm Subban starts in net

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) makes a save against Colorado Avalanche left wing A.J. Greer (24) with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) defending in the second period during their NHL preseason game on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Goaltender Malcolm Subban will start in place of flu-ridden Marc-Andre Fleury when the Golden Knights close their four-game homestand Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena.

Opening faceoff is 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

Subban is making his first start since Oct. 10 when he departed after the first period of the loss to Arizona with a lower-body injury.

Fleury is not expected to miss significant time, according to coach Gerard Gallant.

The Knights are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to Montreal on Thursday. Cody Eakin had two assists and William Karlsson extended his goal streak to three straight games, but the Knights (8-5-1, 17 points) also coughed up a two-goal lead in the final 6:27 and settled for one point instead of two.

“When we’re playing fast, moving pucks, forechecking hard, making sure pucks are behind their (defensemen) so we can forecheck, that’s when our team’s at our best and we’re generating a lot of chances,” defenseman Nick Holden said. “It’s just consistently playing that style.”

Winnipeg (7-7-0, 14 points) defeated San Jose 3-2 on Friday behind a career-best 51 saves from goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

Laurent Brossoit was named the Jets starter in net against the Knights.

Right wing Patrik Laine, who is second in scoring with 13 points, missed the past two games with a lower-body injury and remains day to day.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored his team-best seventh goal with 1:24 to go in regulation for the game winner against San Jose. He is tied with Mark Scheifele for the scoring lead with 14 points.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Mark Stone

Cody Glass-Cody Eakin-Alex Tuch

William Carrier-Tomas Nosek-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb-Nate Schmidt

Jon Merrill-Shea Theodore

Nick Holden-Deryk Engelland

Goaltender

Malcolm Subban

