GAME DAY: Marc-Andre Fleury to start in net after 1-game absence

The Golden Knights start a four-game road trip Tuesday when they face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks up after giving up a goal to the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Golden Knights start a four-game road trip Tuesday when they face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

Opening faceoff is at 4 p.m. Pacific time, and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

“It’d be great to get a big win here tonight, obviously,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “But we’ve got to play better and play consistent for 60 minutes.”

The Knights (8-5-2, 18 points) have dropped back-to-back overtime games and three of their last four overall.

Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Winnipeg was the first time in franchise history the Knights coughed up a two-goal lead in the third period of consecutive games, according to the NHL stats and information department.

Marc-Andre Fleury will start in net for the Knights after missing the last game with the flu.

Nicolas Roy also is expected to draw into the lineup after being recalled from the American Hockey League on Sunday, as right wing Alex Tuch did not make the trip.

Roy scored his first career NHL goal in a 5-2 win over Anaheim on Oct. 27 in his lone appearance with the Knights.

Gallant hinted at other lineup changes, the most likely of which is rookie defenseman Nic Hague drawing in.

“It’s always a building that’s tough to play in,” defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “They play hard here, and they don’t give you much. You’ve just got to be really smart about how you play and try not to get into too wide open of a game.”

The Blue Jackets (5-6-3, 13 points) enter on a four-game losing skid and own a minus-16 goal differential. Columbus swept the season series last season and has won three straight overall against the Knights.

Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (5-5-1, 3.24 goals-against average, .890 save percentage) was announced as the starter by coach John Tortorella.

The Blue Jackets rank 26th in the league in goals allowed at 3.57 per game. They’ve also struggled to score and are averaging 2.43 goals per game, which also ranks 26th overall.

Pierre-Luc Dubois saw his five-game point streak end Saturday in a 3-0 loss to Calgary, but has produced six points (3-3-6) in his last six games. He leads the Blue Jackets in scoring with 10 points (six goals, four assists).

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Mark Stone

Tomas Nosek-Cody Eakin-Cody Glass

William Carrier-Nicolas Roy-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb-Nate Schmidt

Nic Hague-Shea Theodore

Jon Merrill-Nick Holden

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

