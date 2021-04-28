Gerard Gallant selected for head coaching job in Canada
Former Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant was named head coach for Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship on Wednesday.
Former Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant was named head coach for Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship on Wednesday.
Gallant will be joined by assistants Mike Kelly and Andre Tourigny for the tournament that runs May 21 to June 6 at Riga, Latvia.
“Gerard and Mike have worked together both at the NHL and junior level and have an understanding of what it takes to compete and win,” Hockey Canada chief executive officer Tom Renney said.
Gallant led the Knights to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season and earned the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year when Kelly was his top assistant. He was 118-75-20 in two-plus seasons before being fired Jan. 15, 2020.
Gallant was twice an assistant for Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship (2007 and 2017), winning gold and silver medals. Canada lost in the gold-medal game in 2017 and 2019, and hasn’t won the tournament since 2016.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.