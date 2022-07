Golden Knights 2022-23 schedule released by NHL

The Golden Knights will begin their sixth regular season Oct. 11 and conclude it April 13.

New Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy speaks at a press conference as he's introduced to the media at City National Arena on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights will begin their sixth regular season and first under coach Bruce Cassidy on Oct. 11 at Los Angeles.

The team’s full 82-game schedule was released by the NHL on Wednesday, one day before the draft.

The Knights’ home opener is Oct. 13 against Chicago at T-Mobile Arena.

Other highlights include Cassidy’s return to Boston, where he coached the previous six seasons, on Dec. 5. The Knights will face former coach Pete DeBoer and the Dallas Stars for the first time Jan. 16 at T-Mobile Arena.

Here is the Knights’ full schedule:

OCTOBER

Tue. Oct. 11 at Los Angeles 7 p.m.

Thu. Oct. 13 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 15 at Seattle 7 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 18 at Calgary 6 p.m.

Thu. Oct. 20 vs. Winnipeg 7 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 22 vs. Colorado 7 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 24 vs. Toronto 7 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 25 at San Jose 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 28 vs. Anaheim 3 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 30 vs. Winnipeg 5 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Tue. Nov. 1 at Washington 4 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 3 at Ottawa 4 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 5 at Montreal 4 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 8 at Toronto 4 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 10 at Buffalo 4 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 12 vs. St. Louis 7 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 15 vs. San Jose 7 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 17 vs. Arizona 7 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 19 at Edmonton 7 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 21 at Vancouver 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 23 vs. Ottawa 7 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 25 vs. Seattle 5 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 26 vs. Vancouver 7 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 28 at Columbus 4 p.m.

DECEMBER

Thu. Dec. 1 at Pittsburgh 4 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 3 at Detroit 4 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 5 at Boston 4 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 7 vs. N.Y. Rangers 7 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 9 vs. Philadelphia 7 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 11 vs. Boston 5 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 13 at Winnipeg 5 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 15 at Chicago 5:30 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 17 vs. N.Y. Islanders 7 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 19 vs. Buffalo 7 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 21 vs. Arizona 7 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 23 vs. St. Louis 7 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 27 at Los Angeles 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 28 at Anaheim 7 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 31 vs. Nashville 12 p.m.

JANUARY

Mon. Jan. 2 at Colorado 6 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 5 vs. Pittsburgh 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 7 vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 12 vs. Florida 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 14 vs. Edmonton 7 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 16 vs. Dallas 3 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 19 vs. Detroit 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 21 vs. Washington 7 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 22 at Arizona 5 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 24 at New Jersey 4 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 27 at N.Y. Rangers 4 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 28 at N.Y. Islanders 4:30 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Tue. Feb. 7 at Nashville 5 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 9 at Minnesota 5 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 12 vs. Anaheim 12 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 16 vs. San Jose 7 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 18 vs. Tampa Bay 7:30 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 21 at Chicago 5:30 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 23 vs. Calgary 7 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 25 vs. Dallas 7 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 27 at Colorado 6 p.m.

MARCH

Wed. March 1 vs. Carolina 7 p.m.

Fri. March 3 vs. New Jersey 7 p.m.

Sun. March 5 vs. Montreal 3 p.m.

Tue. March 7 at Florida 4 p.m.

Thu. March 9 at Tampa Bay 4 p.m.

Sat. March 11 at Carolina 4 p.m.

Sun. March 12 at St. Louis 4 p.m.

Tue. March 14 at Philadelphia 4 p.m.

Thu. March 16 vs. Calgary 7 p.m.

Sun. March 19 vs Columbus 1 p.m.

Tue. March 21 at Vancouver 7 p.m.

Thu. March 23 at Calgary 6 p.m.

Sat. March 25 at Edmonton 7 p.m.

Tue. March 28 vs. Edmonton 7 p.m.

Thu. March 30 at San Jose 7:30 p.m.

APRIL

Sat. April. 1 vs. Minnesota 7 p.m.

Mon. April 3 at Minnesota 5 p.m.

Tue. April 4 at Nashville 5 p.m.

Thu. April 6 vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m.

Sat. April 8 at Dallas 5 p.m.

Tue. April 11 vs. Seattle 7 p.m.

Thu. April 13 at Seattle 7 p.m.

