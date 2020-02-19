Golden Knights acquire Alec Martinez from Kings

Los Angeles Kings' Alec Martinez shoots during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Golden Knights completed a trade for Los Angeles Kings defenseman Alec Martinez on Wednesday.

The Knights surrendered two second-round picks — one in 2020 and one in 2021 that originally belonged to St. Louis — to acquire the 32-year-old Martinez. He is under contract through the 2020-21 season with a $4 million cap hit. The Athletic reported the Kings will not retain part of Martinez’s salary in the trade. The Knights also recalled center Nicolas Roy and defensemen Zach Whitecloud and Jimmy Schuldt from the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves.

The Knights and Kings were close to a deal Tuesday. Los Angeles held Martinez out of its game against the Winnipeg Jets as a precaution. The Knights were scouting Martinez as far back as Jan. 30.

Martinez is a left shot but played on both sides of the blue line with the Kings. He has one goal — which came Jan. 9 against the Knights — and seven assists in 41 games.

Martinez brings a playoff pedigree to Las Vegas, as he won the 2012 and 2014 Stanley Cups with the Kings. His double-overtime goal in Game 5 in 2014 clinched the championship.

