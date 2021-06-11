Golden Knights advance to Stanley Cup semifinals with win over Avs

Alex Pietrangelo scored the go-ahead goal, and the Golden Knights closed out the Colorado Avalanche with a victory in Game 6 of the West Division final.

The Golden Knights advanced to the NHL Stanley Cup Playoff semifinals for the third time in the franchise's four years by defeating the Avalanche, 6-3. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights thank the fans after defeating the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 following the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and teammates celebrate their 6-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche following the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) celebrates a goal with teammates left wing William Carrier (28) and right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) over Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) is hugged by Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) with teammates after scoring over Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Players come together after the Golden Knights defeat the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 following the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) greet each other following the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) is taken to the ice after a check by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and teammate center Jonathan Marchessault (81) sandwich Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) is upended between Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) shoots and scores past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29)dives on the puck while defended by teammates over Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) battle near the net with teammates during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans celebrate another goal over the Colorado Avalanche during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) celebrates a goal with teammates left wing William Carrier (28) and right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) over Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) has a shot defended by Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar designs a play for his players during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) yells in elation after scoring over the Colorado Avalanche during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) and Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) battle at the net during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Alex Pietrangelo appeared on the video scoreboard for a between-periods interview Thursday, and the sight of the shirtless Golden Knights defenseman sent a buzz through T-Mobile Arena.

After five months of fumbling pucks at the blue line and falling short of the expectations that came with his high-priced contract, he finally had his breakthrough moment.

Pietrangelo’s goal late in the second period put the Knights ahead to stay, and they closed out the Colorado Avalanche with a 6-3 victory in Game 6 of the West Division final.

“I’ve played a lot of hockey in my career, and I’ve learned to kind of stick through it and trust the process,” Pietrangelo said. “You just continue to put yourself in a spot to score. Get the chances, get the looks that you want and eventually things will turn.”

The Knights won four straight over the Presidents’ Trophy winner after falling behind 2-0 in the series and are the fourth team in NHL history to win a best-of-seven series against the league’s top-seeded club after dropping the first two games.

They advanced to the final four of the postseason for the third time in four seasons and will meet Montreal in the Stanley Cup semifinals starting Monday.

“I don’t think there was a person in the hockey world when we were down 2-0 that would predict that we would finish this off at home in six,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “There was a lot more talk about us being swept and embarrassed and could we even win a game. I think we’ve got a group with a lot of pride. They just blocked out the noise and went to work and battled and scraped and scratched.

“Found a way.”

Pietrangelo’s delay of game penalty led to Mikko Rantanen’s goal early in the second period, but he made up for his mistake with 17.9 seconds remaining in the period.

Alex Tuch fired a shot that sailed wide, but the rebound bounced hard off the end boards and Pietrangelo tracked it down before firing in his first goal of the postseason.

“Sometimes they all go in. Sometimes none of them go in,” Pietrangelo said. “Of all the chances I’ve had, I wouldn’t have guessed that’s the bounce I would have got.”

Pietrangelo, who signed a seven-year, $61.6 million contract in the offseason, also assisted on Keegan Kolesar’s goal that put the Knights ahead 3-2 with 5:33 to play in the second period.

“I thought he (Pietrangelo) was the best player in the series on either team,” DeBoer said. “He was an absolute monster for us. That’s what we brought him here for.”

Nick Holden and William Karlsson scored in the first period for the Knights. William Carrier added a goal with 8:14 to play before Max Pacioretty’s empty-net goal.

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury earned his 89th career playoff win, breaking a tie with Billy Smith and Ed Belfour for fourth place on the all-time list.

The Knights won all three games at T-Mobile Arena in the series and improved to 21-10 at home in the playoffs, the most wins by any team in the postseason since entering the NHL in 2017-18.

“That’s a good team that we just eliminated,” captain Mark Stone said. “It was awesome to celebrate that one with our fans. That changed the series for us, getting back home in Game 3 to a soldout rink. I really think the tide changed when we got them involved.”

Colorado coach Jared Bednar was behind the bench for the Avalanche after he was held out of the morning skate because of an irregularity in his COVID-19 test results.

Rantanen and Andre Burakovsky scored in a back-and-forth second period, and MVP candidate Nathan MacKinnon added two assists for the Avalanche.

Defenseman Devon Toews put the Avalanche ahead 23 seconds into the game, but the Knights answered 52 seconds later on Holden’s wrist shot from the point that surprised Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer.

Alec Martinez capped a brilliant period that included six of the Knights’ 15 blocked shots by delivering a perfect cross-ice feed to Karlsson in the right circle for a one-timer goal with 4:54 remaining in the first.

“We battled hard all season to get to this point,” Fleury said. “We had to earn this and work hard to get where we are right now. Feels good. It’s a nice feeling. I think we deserve it.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.