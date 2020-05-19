77°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights’ Alex Tuch draws friend in NHL gaming challenge

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2020 - 3:11 pm
 

Golden Knights forwards Ryan Reaves and Alex Tuch will participate in the NHL Player Gaming Challenge on Thursday.

The duo will take on Thatcher Demko and Adam Gaudette of the Vancouver Canucks at 2 p.m. Pacific time in a best-of-three match on the EA Sports NHL 20 video game.

Tuch and Demko were teammates at Boston College for two seasons.

The NHL Player Gaming Challenge features players from all 31 teams, in addition to NHL Seattle, competing for charity. The matches are available at the NHL’s platforms on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook Premiere.

The NHL and Electronic Arts will donate a combined $100,000 in support of the CDC Foundation’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

