Golden Knights’ Alex Tuch draws friend in NHL gaming challenge

Golden Knights forwards Ryan Reaves and Alex Tuch will take on Thatcher Demko and Adam Gaudette of the Canucks in the NHL Player Gaming Challenge on Thursday.

Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) celebrates after scoring in a shootout to win the game against the Arizona Coyotes in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Golden Knights forwards Ryan Reaves and Alex Tuch will participate in the NHL Player Gaming Challenge on Thursday.

The duo will take on Thatcher Demko and Adam Gaudette of the Vancouver Canucks at 2 p.m. Pacific time in a best-of-three match on the EA Sports NHL 20 video game.

Tuch and Demko were teammates at Boston College for two seasons.

The NHL Player Gaming Challenge features players from all 31 teams, in addition to NHL Seattle, competing for charity. The matches are available at the NHL’s platforms on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook Premiere.

The NHL and Electronic Arts will donate a combined $100,000 in support of the CDC Foundation’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

