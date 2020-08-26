Golden Knights announce starting goalie for Game 2 vs. Canucks

The Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks meet Tuesday night in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series in Edmonton, Alberta. The Knights lead the series 1-0.

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer instructs his players while running a new drill during practice at the City National Arena on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Robin Lehner will make his fourth straight start for the Golden Knights on Tuesday night in Game 2 of their second-round series against the Vancouver Canucks in Edmonton, Alberta.

Lehner recorded the first playoff shutout of his career Sunday in Game 1. The trade-deadline acquisition is 6-1 this postseason with a 2.10 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.

Lehner has made 39 straight saves and has a shutout streak of 75:58. Tuesday will be his eighth start in 10 playoff games for the Knights.

Marc-Andre Fleury will back up Lehner for the fourth straight game. Fleury’s longtime agent, Allan Walsh, created a Twitter stir Saturday with a post taking aim at his client’s lack of playing time, but it hasn’t affected coach Pete DeBoer.

“All that stuff is noise to us,” DeBoer said Sunday. “We’re not going to deal with it or spend any time on it. We’re here for one thing, and that’s to pursue a Stanley Cup. There’s not a doubt in my mind that every guy in that room is fully invested in that.”

