Marc-Andre Fleury’s agent creates drama on Twitter

Marc-Andre Fleury has started just two postseason games for the Knights so far, and his agent doesn’t appear happy about it.

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury’s agent, Allan Walsh, took to Twitter to voice his displeasure over his client only starting two of the Golden Knights’ eight postseason games so far. (Twitter)

The Golden Knights’ goaltending situation received an extra dose of drama Saturday.

Marc-Andre Fleury’s agent, Allan Walsh, took to Twitter to voice his displeasure over his client only starting two of the Knights’ eight postseason games. Walsh tweeted artwork of Fleury playing goaltender with a sword in his back. The blade had the word “DeBoer” on it, referring to Knights coach Pete DeBoer.

The team’s bench boss is the one who decided to start Robin Lehner in two of its three round-robin games, and four of its five games in the first round against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Fleury, for his part, has made little fuss publicly about being on the bench more often than not this postseason. He was spectacular in his last start against Aug. 15 against the Blackhawks. He stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced in a 2-1 win in Game 3.

“I don’t feel I’m against Robin,” Fleury said afterward. “I just feel like I need to beat the Blackhawks. That’s where my focus is at. I’m just trying to do my best to help my team to get a win. … Robin likes to play, I like to play. It’s the coach’s decision, right? It’s playoffs and I think everybody is going to be a good team guy. All all that matters is winning one game at a time here.”

Attempts to reach Walsh for additional comment Saturday were unsuccessful.

Fleury did not have his best statistical season this year. He had a .905 save percentage and 2.77 goals-against average in 49 games. The three-time Stanley Cup winner, who is also one of the faces of the Knights’ franchise, is under contract for two more seasons.

Fleury, 35, is tied for the sixth-most wins in NHL postseason history with Ken Dryden.

Lehner is a pending unrestricted free agent the Knights acquired at the trade deadline. He was a Vezina Trophy finalist last season and is 8-1 in his brief time with the team. The 29-year-old has a .904 save percentage this postseason.

DeBoer has never officially anointed Lehner his playoff starter. The coach has always maintained he plans to use both goaltenders this postseason, even though he’s used one more than the other so far.

“They are tough decisions to make only from a point of, particularly goaltenders, they want to play,” DeBoer said after Fleury’s Game 3 performance. “Starting goaltenders want to play. They want to get on a roll. They want that feeling of being in there every night. But I think we have to ask ourselves, is that what’s best for our team and our group or are we better spotting them off each other? I don’t know the answer to that, but so far we’ve gotten great goaltending from both guys so we’re going to continue to evaluate that as we go.”

