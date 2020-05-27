Golden Knights begin process to pay arena employees

The Golden Knights will begin the process of distributing payments to part-time employees at T-Mobile Arena for the four regular-season home games that will not be played.

The organization released a statement Tuesday after the NHL finalized a 24-team return-to-play format featuring games in two hub cities without fans in arenas.

“Since our initial pledge in March to support arena hourly on-call workers and part-time Golden Knights staff with a minimum of $500,000, we have been actively working with all the entities involved to ensure that individuals are accounted for,” the statement said. “As noted from the outset of our commitment, the situation is complex with the number of parties, employees and third party vendors involved and the fact that the majority of the workers are not Golden Knights employees.

“We appreciate everyone’s continued patience throughout this process. We will share all information regarding distribution timing and logistics soon.”

The Golden Knights organization pledged a minimum of $500,000 to assist part-time arena staff and its own part-time employees whose jobs were affected when the NHL season was paused March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The contributions, which included a $100,000 donation from goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, were to be distributed for regular-season games not played or rescheduled.

The Knights were scheduled to play home games against Dallas (March 17), Detroit (March 21), Vancouver (March 23) and Arizona (March 25).

The funds from the Knights will benefit hourly, on-call staff at T-Mobile Arena along with third-party vendors, service providers, food and beverage employees, retail associates, medical staff, event personnel, production and cleaning operations.

In addition, the team’s part-time game staff will receive support, including interns, in-arena hosts, the public-address announcer, Vegas Vivas!, Golden Belles, Knights Guard, Knight Line, the Golden Knight, DJ and music director, camera operators, control room crew, Battle Wagon driver, Villain and Watchman, and the drivers of the ice resurfacers.

