Golden Knights blow lead in shootout loss to Hurricanes

Cody Eakin scored the tying goal with 3:53 remaining in regulation, but the Golden Knights lost 6-5 in a shootout to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a diving poke save against Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) during a shootout at their NHL hockey game on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Justin Williams (14) scores the winning goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during a shoutout at their NHL hockey game on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) celebrates after scoring a first period goal during their NHL hockey game with the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) shoots on Carolina Hurricanes goaltender James Reimer (47) in the first period during their NHL hockey game on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates with teammates after scoring a first period goal during their NHL hockey game with the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) shoots on Carolina Hurricanes goaltender James Reimer (47) with Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) defending in the first period during their NHL hockey game on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28), Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) and Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) celebrate after Merrill scored a first period goal during their NHL hockey game with the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) tries to redirect a puck past Carolina Hurricanes goaltender James Reimer (47) in the first period during their NHL hockey game on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates with Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) after Pacioretty scored a goal in the first period during their NHL hockey game with the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) scores a first period goal against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender James Reimer (47) during their NHL hockey game on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save in the second period during their NHL hockey game with the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) in the second period during their NHL hockey game on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) defending in the second period during their NHL hockey game on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Erik Haula (56) celebrates with Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) and Carolina Hurricanes center Ryan Dzingel (18) after Haula scored a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) in the third period during their NHL hockey game on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) scores a third period goal against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender James Reimer (47) during their NHL hockey game on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) in the third period during their NHL hockey game on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender James Reimer (47) makes a diving save against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) in overtime during their NHL hockey game on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer talks with Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) and Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) in the third period during their NHL hockey game with the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Carolina Hurricanes players celebrate after beating the Golden Knights 6-5 in a shoutout during their NHL hockey game on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Goldens Knights fans cheer for Vegas before the start of their NHL hockey game with the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) wears a jersey commemorating Chinese New Year during warmups before the start of their NHL hockey game with the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) wears a jersey commemorating Chinese New Year during warmups before the start of their NHL hockey game with the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) wears a jersey commemorating Chinese New Year during warmups before the start of their NHL hockey game with the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights played their first home game in exactly four weeks Saturday, giving the home fans a chance to see the changes implemented new coach Peter DeBoer.

They probably could have done without all the late drama, however.

The Knights gave up four goals in the third period, salvaged a point when Cody Eakin scored with 3:53 remaining in regulation, then lost 6-5 in a shootout to Carolina at T-Mobile Arena.

“It’s on us to stop the bleeding. We didn’t do that tonight, and they just coming and coming,” forward Jonathan Marchessault said. “They were opportunistic. You got to give credit also to (Eakin). He made a really nice goal to tie it up there.”

Chandler Stephenson scored a short-handed goal 2:17 into the third period to give the Knights a 4-2 advantage, but they couldn’t hold the lead.

Erik Haula scored on a breakaway in his first game back at T-Mobile after being traded in the offseason to cut the Knights’ lead to 4-3, and Haydn Fleury tied the score at 4 midway through the third.

Martin Necas converted on a power play with 6:02 remaining to give the Hurricanes their first lead at 5-4 before Eakin answered about two minutes later when he capitalized on a misplay by Carolina goaltender James Reimer and tucked in a wraparound.

Andrei Svechnikov and Justin Williams converted in the shootout for the Hurricanes.

Max Pacioretty and Jon Merrill scored 1:09 apart to help the Knights take a 2-1 lead after the first period.

Shea Theodore put the Knights ahead 3-1 less than a minute into the second period when he finished off a 2-on-1 for the Knights, who have points in four of their past five games and are one point behind first-place Vancouver.

“Over a long season, you’ll have games like this,” DeBoer said. “On the road trip, we didn’t have trouble like this. We didn’t look like this with a lead in the third. I’m going to chalk it up as one of those nights. We’ll learn from it and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Here’s what else stood out from the loss:

1. Crazy finish

For the second time in nine days, the teams staged a wild third period.

The Knights blew a pair of two-goal leads, and the teams combined for six goals on 24 shots on goal. According to NHL public relations, only two games have featured more third-period goals: Vancouver-Pittsburgh with eight Nov. 27 and Minnesota-Arizona with seven Dec. 19.

Stephenson’s short-handed goal was his second with the Knights after having one in his career before this season. Fleury’s tying goal for Carolina was reversed by video review after initially being ruled out, and Eakin’s tally was his first since Nov. 23.

“They pushed, and we turned some pucks over and took some penalties,” DeBoer said. “Some uncharacteristic things. We’ve been playing some real solid hockey, and I thought in the second and third we were our own worst enemy.”

2. Heat check

While rumors continue to swirl about the Knights’ interest in a defenseman (Los Angeles’ Alec Martinez, in particular), Shea Theodore continues to blossom into a premium puck mover in his third full NHL season.

Theodore notched his third multipoint game since Jan. 18 and second straight after collecting two points Thursday at Florida. He has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his past seven games.

With 37 points in 57 games, Theodore tied his career high in points set last season, and the 24-year-old ranks 13th in the NHL among defensemen in scoring.

“I thought Shea was probably our best player tonight,” DeBoer said. “He was excellent.”

3. Heisman pose

William Carrier doesn’t have a deep bag of tricks with the puck on his stick, preferring to lower his shoulder and drive to the net. But that power move proved to be a load for Carolina’s defensemen in the first period.

In 4:34 of ice time, Carrier registered three shots on goal, two hits and showed off his strength to set up Jon Merrill’s goal.

Carrier shrugged off Hurricanes defenseman Haydn Fleury while streaking down the right wing, circled the net and then stiff-armed Fleury to the ice before he slipped a pass to Merrill, who pinched in from the point.

Merrill flipped a backhand past Carolina goaltender James Reimer for his second of the season and first goal while playing his natural position on defense.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.