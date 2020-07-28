Golden Knights’ broadcasts set through first round of playoffs

The Golden Knights’ exhibition game will air on NHL Network, and their round-robin games and first-round playoff series will be shown on AT&T SportsNet.

In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67, left) celebrates a goal by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) over the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of their NHL hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights’ exhibition game against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday will be shown on NHL Network, and the team’s round-robin games and first-round playoff series will air on AT&T SportsNet.

The Knights play the Coyotes at 7 p.m. Thursday. The team said viewers in its standard market will receive the Fox Sports Arizona feed on NHL Network “due to transmission and production conflicts.”

AT&T SportsNet then will take over starting with the Knights’ first round-robin game against the Dallas Stars at 3 p.m. Monday. The times for the team’s other games against the St. Louis Blues (Aug. 6) and Colorado Avalanche (Aug. 8) have not been announced.

Also, each Stanley Cup playoff game will be broadcast on the Knights’ radio home, Fox Sports Las Vegas (98.9 FM/1340 AM).

