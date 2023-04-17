84°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights captain will play in Game 1 against Jets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2023 - 12:53 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) goes for a loose puck as Arizona Coyotes goalte ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) goes for a loose puck as Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mark Stone will play in Game 1 of the Golden Knights’ first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena, the team announced.

Stone, a Winnipeg native and the Knights’ captain, missed the final 39 games of the regular season with a back injury that required surgery. He had a previous back procedure in May after sitting out 45 games last season.

Stone is one of the best two-way forwards in the NHL when healthy. He will start on a line with left wing Michael Amadio and center Chandler Stephenson. The three showed chemistry in limited action together this season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

