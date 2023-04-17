Golden Knights captain will play in Game 1 against Jets
Golden Knights captain Mark Stone will play in Game 1 of the team’s first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.
Stone, a Winnipeg native and the Knights’ captain, missed the final 39 games of the regular season with a back injury that required surgery. He had a previous back procedure in May after sitting out 45 games last season.
Stone is one of the best two-way forwards in the NHL when healthy. He will start on a line with left wing Michael Amadio and center Chandler Stephenson. The three showed chemistry in limited action together this season.
Up next
Knights vs. Jets
Best-of-7
Game 1 — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena
Game 2 — 7 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Arena
Game 3 — 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Canada Life Centre
Game 4 — 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, at Canada Life Centre
Game 5* — TBD Thursday, April 27, at T-Mobile Arena
Game 6* — TBD Saturday, April 29, at Canada Life Centre
Game 7* — TBD Monday, May 1, at T-Mobile Arena
*If necessary
— TV/radio: Games 1-4 will air locally on AT&T SportsNet and KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)