Poker

Golden Knights star to appear at opening of World Series of Poker

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault speaks during team's exit interviews at City Na ...
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault speaks during team's exit interviews at City National Arena, on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
World Series of Poker releases full schedule for 2024 event
World Series of Poker releases full schedule for 2024 event
Las Vegas poker pro wins WPT World Championship for $5.3M
Las Vegas poker pro wins WPT World Championship for $5.3M
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
World Series of Poker announces dates for 2024 event on the Strip
World Series of Poker announces dates for 2024 event on the Strip
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2024 - 11:01 am
 

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault will announce the ceremonial “shuffle up and deal” to open the 55th World Series of Poker.

The series begins Tuesday at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas. The $10,000 buy-in Main Event No-limit Hold’em World Championship begins July 3.

Marchessault is set to participate in the WSOP’s new $5,000 buy-in Champions Reunion No-limit Hold’em Freezeout, the first of 99 live events this summer. The tournament features a bounty format that gives players who knock out a former Main Event champion an automatic entry into the 2024 WSOP Main Event.

It will be the first WSOP event for Marchessault, who is known throughout the Knights locker room as a prolific card player.

Marchessault scored a career-high 42 goals this season and is the franchise’s all-time leader in several offensive categories, including goals, assists and points. He is set to become a free agent July 1. The Knights were eliminated from the NHL playoffs in the first round by the Dallas Stars.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

“There’s no luck in gaming,” Chloey Rice says, “only math.” But there’s a little bi ...
Welcome to the poker table, kid
By Chloey Rice

On her first visit to the poker table at a Las Vegas casino, a 21-year-old finds herself holding all the cards.

Ryan Reynolds attends a premiere for "Mississippi Grind" on day 7 of the Toronto Inte ...
6 must-watch movies about poker
By / RJ

Poker has been depicted in films for more than a century, whether it’s cowboys in the saloons or James Bond. Here are six must-watch poker films.

3 takeaways from Knights win: Captain sparks Game 1 victory
Knights feel 'best team we've ever had' didn't have time to jell
Knights looking for spark on offense in Game 5 against Stars
3 takeaways from Knights' win: Defense shuts down Stars
Knights-Stars recap: History doesn't favor Dallas comeback
3 takeaways from Knights' loss: Stars hold on to even series