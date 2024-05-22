Golden Knights star to appear at opening of World Series of Poker

Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault will announce the ceremonial “shuffle up and deal” when the 55th World Series of Poker opens Tuesday.

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault speaks during team's exit interviews at City National Arena, on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault will announce the ceremonial “shuffle up and deal” to open the 55th World Series of Poker.

The series begins Tuesday at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas. The $10,000 buy-in Main Event No-limit Hold’em World Championship begins July 3.

Marchessault is set to participate in the WSOP’s new $5,000 buy-in Champions Reunion No-limit Hold’em Freezeout, the first of 99 live events this summer. The tournament features a bounty format that gives players who knock out a former Main Event champion an automatic entry into the 2024 WSOP Main Event.

It will be the first WSOP event for Marchessault, who is known throughout the Knights locker room as a prolific card player.

Marchessault scored a career-high 42 goals this season and is the franchise’s all-time leader in several offensive categories, including goals, assists and points. He is set to become a free agent July 1. The Knights were eliminated from the NHL playoffs in the first round by the Dallas Stars.

