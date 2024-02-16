57°F
World Series of Poker releases full schedule for 2024 event

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2024 - 9:11 am
 
Updated February 16, 2024 - 10:15 am
Steven Jones, left, and Daniel Weinman wish each other luck as the last two remaining players o ...
Steven Jones, left, and Daniel Weinman wish each other luck as the last two remaining players on the final day at the World Series of Poker Main Event in the Horseshoe on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A poker player stacks their chips during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in no No-limit H ...
A poker player stacks their chips during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in no No-limit Hold ‘em World Championship on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Horseshoe Las Vegas in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The full schedule for the 55th World Series of Poker was released Friday and features 99 live events starting May 28 at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas.

The $10,000 buy-in Main Event No-limit Hold’em World Championship begins July 3 and has four starting flights through July 6. Late registration is available through Level 7.

The final table of the Main Event is set for July 16 and 17 at Horseshoe Las Vegas. Last year’s tournament set a record with 10,043 entrants. Daniel Weinman of Atlanta won $12.1 million, the largest first prize in the Main Event’s history.

This will be the third year the WSOP is held on the Strip after a successful 16-year run at the Rio Convention Center.

“We’re proud to be Las (Vegas’) original Main Event,” WSOP senior vice president and executive director Ty Stewart said in a statement. “Records are made to be broken, so our motto this year is bigger and better. With our best schedule ever and more than 100 additional poker tables, we look forward to welcoming legends, first-timers and everyone in between. If you’re a poker player, there is simply no experience on earth like the World Series of Poker.”

Weinman is one of several WSOP Main Event champions who will be part of the Champions Reunion No-limit Hold’em Freezeout event that will kick off the series May 28. The $5,000 buy-in tournament features a bounty format that gives players who knock out a former Main Event champion an automatic entry into the 2024 WSOP Main Event.

Along with the return of the familiar events such as the Seniors Championship and the Ladies Championship, there are several new tournaments on the schedule. That includes a $5,000 buy-in Seniors High Roller No-limit Hold’em for players age 50 and over.

The marquee weekend events such as the “Monster Stack,” “Millionaire Maker,” and “Colossus” No-limit tournaments will now have either three starting flights running Fridays through Sundays or four starting flights starting on Thursday.

There will also be online bracelet events at WSOP.com, in addition to daily Main Event satellite qualifiers. More than 450 players earned a seat in the Main Event through online qualifiers last year.

The WSOP will feature nearly 700 tables and will be streamed online at PokerGo.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

