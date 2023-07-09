WSOP Main Event field reaches milestone number; final payouts set

The World Series of Poker Main Event surpassed 10,000 entrants, tournament officials said after the close of registration Saturday.

Play continues in one of the many rooms during the final starting flight of World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in Main Event No-limit Hold’em World Championship at the Paris on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The final numbers are in for the World Series of Poker Main Event.

A total of 10,043 players entered the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship, tournament officials announced Saturday, smashing the record for the largest in field in the event’s 54-year history.

The previous high of 8,773 entrants was set in 2006.

The record-setting field created a prize pool of nearly $94 million, making it the richest tournament in live poker history.

The winner is set to receive $12.1 million, the largest first prize ever awarded in the Main Event. Jamie Gold earned $12 million for his victory in 2006, while last year’s winner, Espen Jorstad of Norway, cashed for $10 million.

Second place is worth $6.5 million, and third place will take home $4 million. The final eight players are guaranteed at least $1.125 million, with ninth place getting $900,000.

The top 1,507 places will be paid, with the minimum cash of $15,000.

“This is an all-time summer for the WSOP,” executive director Ty Stewart said in a statement. “Week after week we saw record fields, so it’s only fitting that we break the biggest record of all. Ten thousand players is historic for the industry, and this year’s champion will be remembered as the one to conquer the richest event in poker history.”

History has Unfolded today with 10,000+ players in the Main Event. Thanks to every player, dealer, staffer, partner and poker fan who paved the way and thanks to everyone who is here for the Biggest One Ever. pic.twitter.com/VqUEDz16PQ — WSOP – World Series of Poker (@WSOP) July 9, 2023

To celebrate the record, the WSOP will hold a drawing for one player to receive a free Main Event seat for the next 30 years. All entrants in the Main Event are eligible.

The final table of the Main Event is scheduled to begin July 16 at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

