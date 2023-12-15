World Series of Poker announces dates for 2024 event on the Strip

The 55th annual World Series of Poker will run May 28 to July 17 at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas, officials announced Friday.

(From left) Steven Jones, Adam Walton and Daniel Weinman play on the final day at the World Series of Poker Main Event in the Horseshoe on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A dealer hands out cards during the World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees stream about during the final starting flight of World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in Main Event No-limit Hold’em World Championship at the Horseshoe on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

World Series of Poker officials announced the dates for the 2024 event Friday.

The 55th annual WSOP will run May 28 to July 17 at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas. This will be the third year the series runs on the Strip after 16 years at the Rio Convention Center.

“There’s not much more that can be said about what a special year 2023 was for the WSOP and the game of poker,” WSOP senior vice president and executive director Ty Stewart said in a statement. “But it’s time to turn the page and begin the countdown to 2024. Records are made to be broken. We’re busy on improvements to make sure 2024 is both the biggest and best event in poker history.”

The $10,000 buy-in Main Event No-limit Hold’em World Championship runs from July 3 to 17 with four starting flights.

Daniel Weinman topped a record field of more than 10,000 entrants to win the 2023 Main Event and the $12.1 million first prize.

The full daily event schedule will be announced in early 2024 and feature mainstay events such as the “Mystery Millions,” the “Millionaire Maker,” the Seniors Championship and the Ladies Championship.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.