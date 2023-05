Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy addressed the media to discuss his team’s matchup with the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy conducted a news conference Wednesday to discuss his team's matchup with the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy confers with defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) on the team bench against the Dallas Stars in the second period during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy conducted a news conference Wednesday to discuss his team’s matchup with the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Game 1 will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.