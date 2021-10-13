Golden Knights demote 2 forward prospects, call up 2 more

The Golden Knights made some roster moves Wednesday after their initial group featured some players for salary-cap purposes.

The Golden Knights sent left wing Pavel Dorofeyev to Henderson on Wednesday one day after he made his NHL debut against the Seattle Kraken.

Dorofeyev, 20, didn’t get much action Tuesday, getting five shifts total and only one after the first period. His limited ice time was reflective of the fact he didn’t play in a preseason game and made the Knights’ initial roster for salary-cap purposes.

Center Jake Leschyshyn and left wing Jonas Rondbjerg were called up to replace Dorofeyev and right wing Jack Dugan, who was also sent down.

Dorofeyev and Dugan were called up Monday because they carried the highest cap hits among the players skating for the Silver Knights. That allowed the Golden Knights to maximize their salary-cap flexibility once they put right wing Alex Tuch on long-term injured reserve.

NHL rules prevented the Knights from demoting Dorofeyev or Dugan the first day of the season, and two of the team’s other 14 forwards were unavailable in left wings William Carrier (concussion protocol) and Mattias Janmark (COVID-19 protocols). The team decided to play Dorofeyev and move defenseman Dylan Coghlan to forward. Coghlan got six shifts Tuesday and none in the third period. Dugan didn’t play because of a minor lower-body injury, multiple sources confirmed to the Review-Journal.

Leschyshyn and Rondbjerg both got long looks in training camp and played in four of the Knights’ seven preseason games. Leschyshyn, 22, was a 2017 second-round pick and had 11 points in 39 games for the Silver Knights last season. Rondbjerg, 22, was a third-round pick in 2017 and had 13 points in 38 games for Henderson.

Neither player has made their NHL debut.

