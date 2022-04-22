Golden Knights deny report goaltender to undergo surgery

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) kneels by the net during a break in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) leaves the ice at the end of the second period during an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) circles the net in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer denied Friday that goaltender Robin Lehner will undergo season-ending surgery.

DeBoer was asked after practice whether a report from ESPN.com was accurate and said “not to my knowledge.”

“It was a maintenance day today. I expect him at practice tomorrow and I expect him dressed on Sunday,” DeBoer said.

Lehner was injured March 8 against Philadelphia and sustained a major knee injury, ESPN.com reported. He returned April 3 and went 2-2-1 with a 3.20 goals-against average and .892 save percentage.

Lehner started Wednesday’s 4-3 overtime victory over Washington and stopped 12 of 13 shots but was pulled after the first period. Coach Pete DeBoer said after the game that Lehner was “healthy, he’s fresh, he’s got a lot of energy and we need him at this point.”

The Knights host San Jose on Sunday in the home finale.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

