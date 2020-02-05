47°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights earn temporary wings with Allegiant

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2020 - 10:33 am
 

Three Golden Knights players and the team mascot have officially earned their flight wings.

Shea Theodore, William Carrier, Nic Hague and Chance traded places with Allegiant employees to learn what it’s like to fly a plane, while Allegiant employees were schooled in hockey.

The Knights took to the simulated skies, taking turns flying the airline’s state-of-the-art flight simulators and practicing in-flight cabin service at the airline’s Las Vegas training center.

So next time you travel with Allegiant, Las Vegas’ favorite gila monster might just be your pilot.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

