Golden Knights eliminated from playoff contention
The Golden Knights lost for the third straight game in a shootout and will not make the postseason for the first time in franchise history.
CHICAGO — Tyler Johnson scored in a shootout, and the Golden Knights were eliminated from playoff contention Wednesday with a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Knights rallied from deficits of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 but never led. It was their third straight shootout loss.
Center Chandler Stephenson had three assists for the Knights. Their season will conclude with Friday’s game in St. Louis.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
