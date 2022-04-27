80°F
Golden Knights eliminated from playoff contention

April 27, 2022 - 1:22 pm
 
Updated April 27, 2022 - 8:17 pm
CHICAGO — Tyler Johnson scored in a shootout, and the Golden Knights were eliminated from playoff contention Wednesday with a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Knights rallied from deficits of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 but never led. It was their third straight shootout loss.

Center Chandler Stephenson had three assists for the Knights. Their season will conclude with Friday’s game in St. Louis.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

