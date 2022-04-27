Golden Knights eliminated from playoff contention

The Golden Knights lost for the third straight game in a shootout and will not make the postseason for the first time in franchise history.

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Taylor Raddysh, center, controls the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud, left, and center Nicolas Roy during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen, center, saves a shot against Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, left, and center Jack Eichel during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Vegas Golden Knights center Michael Amadio (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Blackhawks center Philipp Kurashev, right, controls the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb, left, and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane, left, controls the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and right wing Evgenii Dadonov during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson looks up the score board during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Blackhawks center Henrik Borgstrom, right, controls the puck past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty, left, celebrates with right wing Mark Stone after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Blackhawks center Sam Lafferty, right, is checked by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Taylor Raddysh (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Blackhawks interim head coach Derek King, top, looks up the scoreboard during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Chicago, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Blackhawks interim head coach Derek King, top, talks with right wing Taylor Raddysh during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Chicago, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO — Tyler Johnson scored in a shootout, and the Golden Knights were eliminated from playoff contention Wednesday with a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Knights rallied from deficits of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 but never led. It was their third straight shootout loss.

Center Chandler Stephenson had three assists for the Knights. Their season will conclude with Friday’s game in St. Louis.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

