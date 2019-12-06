Golden Knights end road trip with 3-2 OT loss to Islanders

New York’s Ryan Pulock scored with 1:40 left in overtime, and the Golden Knights dropped a 3-2 decision to the Islanders on Thursday at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

New York Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle (7) tries to get off a shot against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — New York’s Ryan Pulock scored with 1:40 remaining in overtime, and the Golden Knights dropped a 3-2 decision to the Islanders on Thursday at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Jonathan Marchessault, who recorded a natural hat trick in Tuesday’s win at New Jersey, tied the game at 2 with 4:32 remaining in the third period when he collected a loose puck in the slot and wristed in his ninth goal.

The Knights finished their three-game road trip with five of a maximum six points and extended their points streak to five games (4-0-1).

Malcolm Subban made his sixth straight start for the Knights and had 28 saves.

Alex Tuch tied the score at 1 with 4:33 left in the second period when he carried the puck through the neutral zone and sent a wrist shot past Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov. It was his fourth goal and seventh point in his past four games.

Brock Nelson and Cal Clutterbuck also scored for the Islanders.

