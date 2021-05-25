Golden Knights fall behind early, headed back to Minnesota

The Golden Knights missed an opportunity to close out their West Division first-round playoff series, losing to the Minnesota Wild on Monday in Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena.

Ahead 3-2 in the first-round of the playoffs, the Golden Knights failed to close out the series against the Wild at T-Mobile on Monday. The best-of-seven series continues with Game 6 on Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Minnesota Wild players go after Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark (26) during the second period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) skates with the puck under pressure from Minnesota Wild's Jordan Greenway (18) during the first period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

Golden KnightsÕ Alex Pietrangelo (7) goes for a loose puck during the first period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a glove save against Minnesota Wild in front of defenseman Nick Holden (22) during the first period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

Minnesota Wild's Jordan Greenway (18) celebrates his goal alongside Joel Eriksson Ek (14) during the first period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) gives up a goal to Minnesota Wild's Jordan Greenway, not pictured, during the first period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

Minnesota Wild's Zach Parise, right, celebrates his goal against the Golden Knights alongside teammate Kevin Fiala (22) during the first period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

Minnesota Wild's Zach Parise (11) celebrates his goal against the Golden Knights during the first period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans cheer at the start of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury warms up for Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Shea Theodore warms up for Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault warms up for Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans cheer as the team warms up for Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark (26) skates with the puck under pressure from Minnesota Wild's Ryan Hartman (38) during the second period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

Minnesota Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek (14) gets tripped up in front of Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55) during the second period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55) skates with the puck as Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) defends during the second period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) looks to stop a puck under pressure from Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) during the second period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez, not pictured, scores a goal past Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) as Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) looks on during the second period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) celebrates his goal with Alex Pietrangelo (7) during the second period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Alec Martinez, not pictured, against Minnesota Wild during the second period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov (97) tries to get the puck past Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo (7) and Alec Martinez (23) as Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends the net during the third period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) defends the net in front of Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) and during the third period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo gets tripped up in the net after an empty net goal by Minnesota Wild during the third period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

The Minnesota Wild celebrate an empty net goal against the Golden Knights during the third period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

The Minnesota Wild celebrate an empty net goal against the Golden Knights during the third period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans react in the last moments of the third period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights skate off the ice after losing to the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

The Minnesota Wild celebrate their Game 5 win over the Golden Knights in a first-round NHL hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights skate off the ice after losing to the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/rjmagazine) @csstevensphoto

Alex Tuch lingered on the ice after the final buzzer, hunched over, the forward’s stick resting across his knees.

The Golden Knights exerted maximum effort Monday night trying to come back from a first-period hole, but were left gasping for air at the end.

Wild goaltender Cam Talbot finished with 38 stops, and the Knights missed an opportunity to close out their West Division first-round playoff series with a 4-2 setback in Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena.

The best-of-seven series continues with Game 6 at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The Knights lead 3-2, with the winner advancing to face Colorado.

“I think if we come with the same effort we’ll get a different result, but we can’t be down 3-1 after the first period,” Knights captain Mark Stone said. “It finally cost us. We’ve been down in a couple games and been able to claw our way back, but today we just couldn’t get it done.”

The Knights were looking to close out a series at home for the first time in franchise history, but their comeback fell short after Minnesota scored three goals in the first period.

The road team has won four of the games in the series.

Kirill Kaprizov, Zach Parise and Jordan Greenway had first-period goals, and Nico Sturm added an empty-net goal for the Wild.

Alec Martinez scored on a power play in the second period to cut the Knights’ deficit to 3-2. Talbot stopped 21 of 22 shots in the period and helped Minnesota stave off elimination with a handful of key stops in the third.

The Knights have lost seven of their past nine potential series-clinching games after going 3-0 in that scenario during their inaugural season en route to the Stanley Cup Final.

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury allowed three goals on 13 shots and fell to 14-20 during his career in potential series-clinching games, including four straight losses with the Knights.

“I think we just have to be a little smarter, have a little more urgency with the puck the first period,” winger Reilly Smith said. “I really don’t think it’s anything major. We can’t wait until we’re down a couple goals to start upping our intensity.”

Minnesota debuted new forward lines and stunned the announced crowd of 12,156 with three straight goals after Stone snapped a shot past Talbot for a 1-0 Knights lead at 8:14 of the first period.

Less than a minute later, Mats Zuccarello weaved through the Knights defense and found an opening through the middle of the ice when Chandler Stephenson and Brayden McNabb collided.

Zuccarello’s cross-ice pass connected with Kaprizov, and the rookie of the year favorite ripped a dart past Fleury’s glove for his first goal of the series that ended Minnesota’s streak of 120:36 without scoring.

Veteran Zach Parise, who entered the Wild’s lineup in Game 4 after Marcus Johansson sustained a broken arm, banked a shot off Fleury from the side of the net following a hard bounce from the end boards.

Jordan Greenway put the Wild ahead 3-1 with 3:26 remaining in the period when he jammed in his own rebound on the third attempt.

The Knights responded with an onslaught against Talbot in the second period, tilting the ice for almost the entire 20 minutes.

They finished with lopsided advantages in shot attempts (40-3) and shots on goal (22-1) as Minnesota bunkered down and tried to protect its lead.

Martinez converted on a power play midway through the period, cutting the Wild’s lead to 3-2.

The defenseman launched a one-timer from the right circle with nine seconds remaining on a delay of game penalty to the Wild’s Matt Dumba.

“It was one of those nights where the looks they got, they found a way to put them in” coach Pete DeBoer said. “The puck was bouncing their way. They were opportunistic. I think we weren’t. I thought we pushed hard. There was a lot of good that happened tonight. Just didn’t stick enough pucks in the net.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.