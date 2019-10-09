77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights fall to Bruins 4-3 for first loss of season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2019 - 9:40 pm
 
Updated October 8, 2019 - 9:43 pm

The Golden Knights were unable to contain the top line of the Boston Bruins and endured their first loss of the season, 4-3 on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist, and linemate David Pastrnak finished with a goal and two assists to help the Eastern Conference champion Bruins improve to 3-0.

Mark Stone (power play) and Reilly Smith scored in the opening 8:20 of the first period for the Knights before Boston responded with four unanswered goals.

Max Pacioretty added a power-play goal with 5:18 to play for the Knights (2-1).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Golden Knights feast on Las Vegas Strip
By / RJ

After two big wins over the San Jose Sharks last week, the Golden Knights treated themselves to a team dinner at Zuma Las Vegas inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday.