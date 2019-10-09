Golden Knights fall to Bruins 4-3 for first loss of season
The Golden Knights were unable to contain the top line of the Boston Bruins and endured their first loss of the season, 4-3 on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.
Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist, and linemate David Pastrnak finished with a goal and two assists to help the Eastern Conference champion Bruins improve to 3-0.
Mark Stone (power play) and Reilly Smith scored in the opening 8:20 of the first period for the Knights before Boston responded with four unanswered goals.
Max Pacioretty added a power-play goal with 5:18 to play for the Knights (2-1).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
