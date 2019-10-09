Golden Knights fall to Bruins 4-3 for first loss of season

The Golden Knights were unable to contain the top line of the Boston Bruins and endured their first loss of the season, 4-3 on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) scores a goal past Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Boston Bruins celebrate after scoring against the Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) scores a goal past Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Mark Stone, center, celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal with teammates Max Pacioretty, center, and Cody Glass (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) sends the puck past Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) blocks a shot from Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Cody Glass (9) moves the puck in front of Boston Bruins' Danton Heinen (43) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith, upper right, celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith, right, celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with teammates William Karlsson, left, and Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) tries to get the puck past Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) moves the puck in front of Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara (33) and Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri (73) look for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) and Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) battle for control of the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) battles for the puck against Boston Bruins' David Krejci (46) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Mark Stone, not pictured, scores a goal past Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) celebrates after scoring a goal past Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks up after giving up a goal to the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Boston Bruins get the puck past Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Boston Bruins celebrate after scoring against the Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Boston Bruins' Jake DeBrusk (74) and Golden Knights' Jon Merrill (15) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Jon Merrill (15) skates with the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist, and linemate David Pastrnak finished with a goal and two assists to help the Eastern Conference champion Bruins improve to 3-0.

Mark Stone (power play) and Reilly Smith scored in the opening 8:20 of the first period for the Knights before Boston responded with four unanswered goals.

Max Pacioretty added a power-play goal with 5:18 to play for the Knights (2-1).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.