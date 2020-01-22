Golden Knights fall to Bruins in final game before All-Star break
David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk scored in the third period for Boston, and the Golden Knights lost 3-2 to the Bruins on Tuesday in their final game before the All-Star break.
BOSTON — David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk scored in the third period for Boston, and the Golden Knights lost 3-2 to the Bruins on Tuesday at TD Garden in their final game before the All-Star break.
Mark Stone beat Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak from a tight angle on the Knights’ first shot, and rookie defenseman Nic Hague scored his first NHL goal at 10:59 of the second period to give the Knights a 2-1 lead.
But the Knights were unable to hang on and missed out on a chance to take over first place in the Pacific Division. They finished the road trip 1-2-1 and don’t play again until Jan. 31 at Carolina.
Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 34 saves and remained tied with Henrik Lundqvist for fifth all time in wins.
Jeremy Lauzon added a first-period goal for Boston after being recalled Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.