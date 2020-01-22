Golden Knights fall to Bruins in final game before All-Star break

David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk scored in the third period for Boston, and the Golden Knights lost 3-2 to the Bruins on Tuesday in their final game before the All-Star break.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, right, reaches for the puck against Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, right, celebrates his goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak with teammate Max Pacioretty (67) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Vegas Golden Knights forward Nicholas Roy (10) threads between Boston Bruins left wing Anders Bjork, left, and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (79) is congratulated by teammates after his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Bruins right wing Chris Wagner (14) tangles with Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) tries to clear Boston Bruins Anton Blidh, right, away from the goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) hits the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) makes a save during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) makes a save during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, left, makes a save on a shot by Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) watches the puck slide near the post as defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) tries to keep Boston Bruins Anton Blidh, center rear, away during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON — David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk scored in the third period for Boston, and the Golden Knights lost 3-2 to the Bruins on Tuesday at TD Garden in their final game before the All-Star break.

Mark Stone beat Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak from a tight angle on the Knights’ first shot, and rookie defenseman Nic Hague scored his first NHL goal at 10:59 of the second period to give the Knights a 2-1 lead.

But the Knights were unable to hang on and missed out on a chance to take over first place in the Pacific Division. They finished the road trip 1-2-1 and don’t play again until Jan. 31 at Carolina.

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 34 saves and remained tied with Henrik Lundqvist for fifth all time in wins.

Jeremy Lauzon added a first-period goal for Boston after being recalled Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

