Golden Knights fall to Kings for fifth straight loss, 4-3

The Los Angeles Kings celebrate the go-ahead goal by Jeff Carter, bottom, during the third period of an NHL hockey game as Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin, left, and defenseman Jon Merrill look on in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. The Kings won 4-3. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Los Angeles Kings center Blake Lizotte, second from left, shoots the puck for a short-handed goal on Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban, right, while defenseman Shea Theodore defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, right, and Los Angeles Kings center Michael Amadio battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty, center, chases down the puck past Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin during the first period of an NHL hockey game as goalie Jonathan Quick looks on in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Nosek, left, shoots the puck while pursued by Los Angeles Kings defenseman Ben Hutton during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick, right, makes a save on a shot by Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Nosek, center, while defenseman Ben Hutton defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Kurtis MacDermid, right, stretches to hit down the puck while being hit by Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

LOS ANGELES — Jeff Carter scored a tiebreaking goal off a tipped shot with 7:18 remaining, and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Golden Knights 4-3 Saturday at Staples Center.

The Knights (9-9-3) are 0-4-1 in their past five games. The Kings (8-11-1) won their third straight. They entered Saturday with the fewest points in the NHL with 15.

