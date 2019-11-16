74°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights fall to Kings for fifth straight loss, 4-3

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2019 - 3:42 pm
 
Updated November 16, 2019 - 4:23 pm

LOS ANGELES — Jeff Carter scored a tiebreaking goal off a tipped shot with 7:18 remaining, and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Golden Knights 4-3 Saturday at Staples Center.

The Knights (9-9-3) are 0-4-1 in their past five games. The Kings (8-11-1) won their third straight. They entered Saturday with the fewest points in the NHL with 15.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

