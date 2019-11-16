Golden Knights fall to Kings for fifth straight loss, 4-3
Jeff Carter scored a tiebreaking goal off a tipped shot with 7:18 remaining as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Golden Knights 4-3 Saturday at Staples Center.
The Knights (9-9-3) are 0-4-1 in their past five games. The Kings (8-11-1) won their third straight. They entered Saturday with the fewest points in the NHL with 15.
