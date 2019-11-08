Golden Knights fall to Maple Leafs, 2-1, in OT

John Tavares scored with 2:27 remaining in overtime, and the Golden Knights fell 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) stops Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Andreas Johnsson (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO — John Tavares scored with 2:27 remaining in overtime, and the Golden Knights fell 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.

Malcolm Subban made his first start in his hometown finished with 35 saves, including a key stop on a Trevor Moore breakaway with a little more than eight minutes remaining in regulation.

Max Pacioretty put the Knights ahead at 4:08 of the third period when Toronto defenseman Cody Ceci partially fanned on a clearing attempt and sent the puck right to Pacioretty at the side of the net.

Auston Matthews tied the score 1-1 on the power play at 8:14 of the third period with his team-best 13th goal for Toronto. The Knights had successfully killed the first five Maple Leafs penalties.

Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen turned away 37 of 38 shots to earn his ninth victory, matching the Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury for the league lead.

