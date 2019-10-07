Golden Knights feast on Las Vegas Strip
After two big wins over the San Jose Sharks last week, the Golden Knights treated themselves to a team dinner at Zuma Las Vegas inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday.
The team and their significant others feasted on contemporary Japanese cuisine by Chef Rainer Becker which included signature dishes such as grilled tiger prawn with yuzu pepper, chicken skewers with spring onions and a large selection of nigiri.
As a special nod to the team, Becker also served golden toro maki topped with 24-karat gold leaves.
