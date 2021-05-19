Golden Knights finally break through, tie series against Wild

Alex Tuch scored twice and Jonathan Marchessault once, and the Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday in Game 2 of their first-round NHL playoff series.

Alex Tuch scored a pair of goals as the Vegas Golden Knights took home a 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild to even the series out at one game a piece. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wild center Marcus Johansson (90) watches to see if the puck goes into the net while Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes the save during the third period of an NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) saves a shot on goal by Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) during the first period of an NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) and Wild left wing Kevin Fiala (22) compete for the puck during the first period of an NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) defends while goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) saves a shot on goal by the Wild and Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) defends Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) during the second period of an NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wild left wing Jordan Greenway (18) shoves Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the second period of an NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) skates around the goal during the second period of an NHL playoff game against the Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) eyes the puck followed by Wild center Marcus Johansson (90) during the second period of an NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) falls after breaking his hockey stick during the second period of an NHL playoff game against the Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights celebrate a goal scored by right wing Alex Tuch (89) during the second period of an NHL playoff game against the Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights and the Wild fight for the puck, including Wild center Marcus Johansson (90), center, and Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71), center left, during the first period of an NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans roam before an NHL playoff game between the Golden Knights and the Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Two fans wear Elvis costumes before an NHL playoff game between the Golden Knights and the Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans come to T-Mobile Arena from New York New York before an NHL playoff game between the Golden Knights and the Wild on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Vegas Vivas perform before an NHL playoff game between the Golden Knights and the Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegans Danielle Mitchell and Max Mitchell, who are dating and share the same last name, pose for a photo before an NHL playoff game between the Golden Knights and the Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans clap on the glass before an NHL playoff game between the Golden Knights and the Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wild left wing Kevin Fiala (22) and Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61), center, skate for the puck during the third period of an NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) slams Wild left wing Kevin Fiala (22) into the boards during the third period of an NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wild left wing Jordan Greenway (18) dives for the puck followed by Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) during the third period of an NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) compete for the puck during the third period of an NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and Wild center Nick Bonino (13) compete for the puck during the third period of an NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) waves to the crowd after winning an NHL playoff game against the Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights, including Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) and center Jonathan Marchessault (81), celebrate after defeating the Wild in an NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights celebrate their win against the Wild, including right wing Alex Tuch (89), center left, who scored two of the three goals in an NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71), center Jonathan Marchessault (81), defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) celebrate an NHL playoff game against the Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates after scoring his second goal of the night followed by defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the third period of an NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

For the first 4½ periods of their first-round West Division playoff series, the Golden Knights squeezed their sticks and were wound tighter than a banjo string.

They were finally able to exhale a bit Tuesday night. That’s what scoring a few goals will do.

The Knights overcame a sluggish start and relieved the pressure that was starting to mount with a 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild in Game 2.

Alex Tuch scored twice to help the Knights even the best-of-seven series in front of an announced crowd of 8,683.

Game 3 is Thursday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, where the Wild went 21-5-2 during the regular season.

“This year it’s unbelievable the feeling that we get in the playoffs here,” left wing Jonathan Marchessault said. “We’re not done, and we wanted to get a win for our fans at home.”

Tuch skated on the first line with Max Pacioretty (upper body) still sidelined and helped the Knights snap a four-game postseason losing skid dating to last season’s playoff bubble.

He gave the Knights a 2-1 lead with 2:41 remaining in the second period because of the hustle of Mattias Janmark.

Wild goalie Cam Talbot was unable to glove Alex Pietrangelo’s shot, and Janmark tracked down the rebound behind the net before he centered for Tuch at the top of the crease.

“That was our mentality, to try to get inside of them,” said Tuch, who added a power-play goal late in the third period. “They’re a really good defensive team, so if we’re able to get to the inside, get pucks in there and just kind of whack at him, get a few lucky bounces, it’ll be huge for this series.”

Marc-Andre Fleury started for the second straight game and finished with 34 saves.

He kept the Knights even during the first period when the Wild were buzzing around the net and received help in the third from his crossbar on Victor Rask’s shot at the end of a two-on-one.

“We’re going to need to score more than one a night to beat this team in a seven-game series,” Wild forward Nick Bonino said. “They’re dangerous offensively. Even with our great goaltending, we know they are going to score some goals. We need to get to (Fleury) and get some on him.”

The Knights lost center Tomas Nosek to injury midway through the first period and fell behind at 12:07 of the second period when defenseman Matt Dumba’s shot from the point sailed past a screen and into the top corner.

But before doubt could creep into the building, Marchessault answered 18 seconds later.

He took a pass from Reilly Smith near the blue line and moved to the right circle before firing a shot over the shoulder of Wild goalie Cam Talbot to end the Knights’ 92:25 scoring drought.

“I think in playoffs, little pointers that we need to be aware is the first minute of each period, the last minute of each period and the follow-up goals against and for,” Marchessault said. “I think it was a good shift for us, and obviously we were looking for the first of the series. We got everybody going again.”

The Knights emphasized starting fast and playing from ahead, but had to weather the storm in the first period as the Wild reversed the script from Game 1.

Fleury finished with 17 stops and kept the game even despite Minnesota producing 1.88 expected goals, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

He needed to be sharp on an early penalty kill, then made a series of saves to deny Kevin Fiala (twice) and Victor Rask with about eight minutes remaining.

“Not necessarily the start that we wanted, but Fleury, it’s just what he does,” Marchessault said. “It’s what we expect from him every night. He gives us a chance to win every night, and he stood on his head in the first period.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.