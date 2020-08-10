93°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights’ first-round playoff schedule released

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2020 - 7:51 pm
 
Updated August 9, 2020 - 8:46 pm

The Golden Knights will open their Western Conference quarterfinal series against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Edmonton, Alberta, according to NBC Sports Network.

Games 1, 2 and 4 of the best-of-seven series will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and Game 3 will be aired nationally on NBC. Broadcast information for the final three games will be released if necessary.

Western Conference quarterfinals

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks

Game 1 — Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)

Game 2 — Thursday, 2:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)

Game 3 — Saturday, 5 p.m. (NBC)

Game 4 — Sunday, 3:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)

Game 5 — Aug. 18, TBA

Game 6 — Aug. 20, TBA

Game 7 — Aug. 22, TBA

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

