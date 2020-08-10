Golden Knights’ first-round playoff schedule released
The Golden Knights will open their Western Conference quarterfinal series against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday in Edmonton, Alberta.
The Golden Knights will open their Western Conference quarterfinal series against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Edmonton, Alberta, according to NBC Sports Network.
Games 1, 2 and 4 of the best-of-seven series will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and Game 3 will be aired nationally on NBC. Broadcast information for the final three games will be released if necessary.
Western Conference quarterfinals
Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks
Game 1 — Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)
Game 2 — Thursday, 2:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)
Game 3 — Saturday, 5 p.m. (NBC)
Game 4 — Sunday, 3:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)
Game 5 — Aug. 18, TBA
Game 6 — Aug. 20, TBA
Game 7 — Aug. 22, TBA
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.