Golden Knights’ first-round playoff schedule released

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate an overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche in an NHL hockey playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights will open their Western Conference quarterfinal series against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Edmonton, Alberta, according to NBC Sports Network.

Games 1, 2 and 4 of the best-of-seven series will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and Game 3 will be aired nationally on NBC. Broadcast information for the final three games will be released if necessary.

Western Conference quarterfinals

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks

Game 1 — Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)

Game 2 — Thursday, 2:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)

Game 3 — Saturday, 5 p.m. (NBC)

Game 4 — Sunday, 3:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)

Game 5 — Aug. 18, TBA

Game 6 — Aug. 20, TBA

Game 7 — Aug. 22, TBA

