Golden Knights fourth line makes impact in victory

The Golden Knights fourth line has scored in four of the past six games after William Carrier produced the tying goal Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28), defenseman Alec Martinez (23), right-wing Ryan Reaves (75), defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and left-wing Tomas Nosek (92) celebrate Carrier's goal against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Denver, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

DENVER — Colorado’s formidable depth at forward was a deciding factor in the opener of the series, as the Avalanche’s fourth line was on the ice for three of their five goals.

The Golden Knights’ fourth line flipped the script and made a difference in Saturday’s finale.

William Carrier notched the tying goal early in the second period to help the Knights grab a 3-2 overtime victory at Ball Arena.

”That was a real look at what it’s going to be like two months from now in the middle of the playoffs,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “You’re going to need that depth scoring. It’s always the difference in the teams that keep advancing. We got it tonight. I thought those guys were real good.”

The Knights produced 75 percent of the shot attempts with Carrier, center Tomas Nosek and right wing Ryan Reaves on the ice at five-on-five, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

Carrier’s goal was his second in the past five games after he didn’t score in the opening 27 games.

Nosek found Theodore at the point, and his wrist shot was tipped in by Carrier, who was parked in front of Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer.

The Knights’ fourth line has scored in four of the past six games.

“When they’re at their best, I think the lines that they’re playing against and the defenders they’re playing against are looking over their shoulders a lot, and that was the case (Saturday),” left wing Max Pacioretty said. “We really want to be a four-line team, so I think when they’re rolling like that, it really gives us a lot of confidence that teams are going to think twice about going to get pucks in the corner.”

Trading punches

Keegan Kolesar hooked up with Avalanche defenseman Dan Renouf in a spirited bout 1:22 into the first period.

Colorado was unhappy with Kolesar for his heavy hit on rookie defenseman Bowen Byram during the third period of Thursday’s series opener. Coach Jared Bednar said Byram missed Saturday’s game as a result of the check and is day to day.

Kolesar has four fights this season, tied for second in the league. His 28 penalty minutes in 27 games trails Jonathan Marchessault for the team lead.

Face first

Nosek was fortunate to avoid a serious injury early in the third period when he smacked his face on the skate of Grubauer. Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon was assessed a tripping penalty on the play.

Nosek briefly went to the locker room but returned soon after and played seven shifts in the third period.

