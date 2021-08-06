Golden Knights front office official leaves organization

Golden Knights chief marketing officer Brian Killingsworth is leaving the NHL organization. He played a key role in cultivating the team’s culture and image.

Brian Killingsworth, Vegas Golden Knights' senior vice president and chief marketing officer. (Vegas Golden Knights)

Golden Knights chief marketing officer Brian Killingsworth is leaving the organization, the team confirmed Thursday.

Killingsworth had been with the franchise since June 2017 and played a key role in cultivating its culture and image. He was instrumental in several of the Knights’ initiatives over the years, including their expansive social media footprint, the creation of their gold jerseys, the Marc-Andre Fleury figurines they gave away and the NFTs they released in July. Much of the franchise’s off-ice success the past four years can be traced to him.

Before joining the Knights, Killingsworth spent five years in the NFL overseeing marketing and branding for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and St. Louis Rams. He also spent 10 years with the Tampa Bay Rays as their senior director of marketing and promotions.

“Brian was a respected, impactful leader for the Golden Knights organization who brought many of our most recognizable activations and marketing campaigns to life, dating back to our inaugural season,” the team said in a statement. “We wish him the best in all his future endeavors.”

