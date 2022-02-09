61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Golden Knights

Golden Knights get 3 players back for Oilers game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2022 - 6:01 pm
 
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) anticipates the puck while Canucks left wing Tanne ...
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) anticipates the puck while Canucks left wing Tanner Pearson (70) skates behind him during the second period of a NHL hockey game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights will get three players back in the lineup Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers.

Defenseman Nic Hague will come off injured reserve and play against the Oilers after missing the Knights’ last game against the Buffalo Sabres on Feb. 1. Center Chandler Stephenson and defenseman Dylan Coghlan also will play after missing the past two games because of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud was placed on injured reserve to make room for Hague on the roster. Coach Pete DeBoer said Monday that Whitecloud has a broken bone in his foot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Police: Video shows Saints’ Alvin Kamara in Strip scuffle
Police: Video shows Saints’ Alvin Kamara in Strip scuffle
2
Famed Nevada brothel Love Ranch for sale for $1.2M
Famed Nevada brothel Love Ranch for sale for $1.2M
3
Nevada among the last states with rigid indoor mask mandates
Nevada among the last states with rigid indoor mask mandates
4
California to end mask mandate in February
California to end mask mandate in February
5
Las Vegas housing market kicks off 2022 with new price record
Las Vegas housing market kicks off 2022 with new price record
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST