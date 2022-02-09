Golden Knights get 3 players back for Oilers game

The Golden Knights will get one piece of their blue line back Tuesday in their first game after the All-Star break.

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) anticipates the puck while Canucks left wing Tanner Pearson (70) skates behind him during the second period of a NHL hockey game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights will get three players back in the lineup Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers.

Defenseman Nic Hague will come off injured reserve and play against the Oilers after missing the Knights’ last game against the Buffalo Sabres on Feb. 1. Center Chandler Stephenson and defenseman Dylan Coghlan also will play after missing the past two games because of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud was placed on injured reserve to make room for Hague on the roster. Coach Pete DeBoer said Monday that Whitecloud has a broken bone in his foot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

