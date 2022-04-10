84°F
Golden Knights get key goal scorer back against Coyotes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2022 - 6:52 pm
 
Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill (4) and Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) batt ...
Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill (4) and Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights are adding back one of their best goal scorers Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes.

Left wing Max Pacioretty warmed up at T-Mobile Arena and will play his first game since March 11. Pacioretty has been out with an undisclosed injury. He was set to return March 24 against the Nashville Predators but suffered a setback during the Knights’ morning skate that kept him out longer.

Pacioretty has also missed time this season because of a broken bone in his foot and wrist surgery. The 33-year-old has 15 goals and 14 assists in 29 games this season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

