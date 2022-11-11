56°F
Golden Knights goaltender clears waivers, sent to minors

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2022 - 12:06 pm
 
Updated November 11, 2022 - 1:05 pm
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) with defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) makes ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) with defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) makes a save against Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit cleared waivers Friday and was sent to the Silver Knights.

Brossoit, 29, was placed on waivers Thursday. He is recovering from offseason hip surgery and hasn’t appeared in an NHL game since March 15.

Brossoit did make two appearances for the Silver Knights on a conditioning loan Saturday and Tuesday, giving up nine goals on 39 shots faced.

The Golden Knights get $1.125 million in cap relief with Brossoit in the minors. They also maintain their goaltending depth behind rookie Logan Thompson and Adin Hill.

Thompson and Hill have found success behind first-year coach Bruce Cassidy’s defensive system. They are tied for 11th in the NHL in save percentage at .925.

Brossoit is 42-41-8 with a .905 save percentage and 2.84 goals-against average in 106 career NHL games.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

