Golden Knights help fans get in shape with workout videos

The Golden Knights produce short daily workout videos to help their fans follow along during the coronavirus pandemic.

Head coach Peter DeBoer, center, is interviewed by Vegas Golden Knights' sportscasters Dave Goucher (left) and Shane Hnidy during the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights have tried to remain active during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, and they have tried to keep their fans moving as well.

They produce short daily workout videos for fans to follow along called the #VGKFitChallenge. Previous videos also are archived on that page.

The Knights are among a handful of NHL teams holding virtual workouts. Each video is usually two to three minutes and features members of the broadcast team going through four exercises.

“It’s certainly an odd time when everyone is at home, and during the beginning of the quarantine, we couldn’t do too much,” Golden Knights analyst Shane Hnidy said. “The players were being forced to work out from home, and that gave us the idea of doing something for the fans. We knew it couldn’t be a severe workout that’s going to have people stopping. So it’s go at your own speed. Even when we got to the hockey drills, all you need is a stick.

“Just try to make it as basic as you can but still effective, so they can get something from these workouts. I’ve enjoyed it. This is something that all of the broadcasters have really got in to, and we’ve all been able to engage with fans on social media, so it’s been fun.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.