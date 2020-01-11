Golden Knights’ Keegan Kolesar makes NHL debut vs. Columbus

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar made his NHL debut Saturday against the team that drafted him, the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus Blue Jackets' goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) blocks a shot from Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55) shoots during warmups before making his NHL debut in a hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Keegan Kolesar wrapped up his best game of the season Friday, then saw he missed a text from Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon.

He then made a phone call he will never forget.

Kolesar, who had just scored two goals for the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves against the San Antonio Rampage, was told he was being called up to the Knights. He hopped on a plane Saturday morning and made his NHL debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets — the team that drafted him in 2015 — in the evening at T-Mobile Arena.

“It’s hard to put into words, really,” Kolesar said before the game. “I’m so excited, and everyone here has been so nice to me since being here, since day one with the organization. To finally get my chance now, it’s very exciting.”

Kolesar got a customary solo lap at the beginning of warmups and played on the third line. It had to feel good for the 22-year-old right wing after he was teased earlier in the Knights’ season-long seven-game homestand.

Kolesar was called up for precautionary reasons before the team’s Dec. 28 game against the Arizona Coyotes. He warmed up, didn’t play and was sent back to the AHL after the game.

Saturday was different, and his mother and father were there to see it. His father came from San Antonio after watching him Friday, and his mother flew in from Florida.

“To have them here for this moment with me, it’s special,” Kolesar said. “(My) mom (reacted) probably the same as any mom. Just crying and through the roof. My dad gave me a big old hug and just congratulated me.”

Knights coach Gerard Gallant said Kolesar earned his shot. He was one of the final cuts in training camp and has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 24 games with the Wolves.

He had 20 goals with the Wolves last season and helped the team reach the Calder Cup Finals.

“He worked hard down there,” Gallant said. “He’s a big, strong guy that can skate and put the puck in the net, so (we’ll) give him an opportunity.”

Whether Kolesar will get more chances to play remains to be seen. But Saturday was special, a moment he had thought about his entire life.

“(I’ll be) speechless after probably,” Kolesar said. “Same as right now. Just asking myself, ‘Wow, you just played your first NHL game, how does it feel?’ I’ll probably be asking myself that later tonight with my parents.”

Merrill returns

Defenseman Jonathan Merrill played in his first game since Jan. 2 on Saturday and his first game at his natural position since Dec. 31.

Merrill was a healthy scratch the previous three games after filling in as a fourth-line forward against the Philadelphia Flyers. He seemed excited to return to the blue line, even though he scored his first goal against the Flyers.

“Definitely (back to my comfort zone),” Merrill said before the game. “I’m looking forward to getting back out there and playing some defense.”

Marchessault still out

Left wing Jonathan Marchessault participated in the Knights’ optional morning skate Saturday, but missed his fifth straight game with a lingering lower-body injury.

Marchessault missed five games in his first two seasons with the Knights.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.