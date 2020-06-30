82°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights keep up Phase Two workouts at City National Arena

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2020 - 8:20 pm
 

The Golden Knights skated at City National Arena again Monday as part of Phase Two of the NHL’s return to play plan.

Defenseman Brayden McNabb said “almost every guy” on the team is participating in these skates. The league allows the Knights to skate in groups of up to 12.

Those known to be taking part besides McNabb are Deryk Engelland, Marc-Andre Fleury, Nick Holden, Jonathan Marchessault, Jon Merrill, Max Pacioretty, Ryan Reaves, Paul Stastny, Chandler Stephenson, Mark Stone and Shea Theodore.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

