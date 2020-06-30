Golden Knights keep up Phase Two workouts at City National Arena

Another day, another skate for the Golden Knights as they keep up with Phase Two

The Golden Knights skated at City National Arena again Monday as part of Phase Two of the NHL's return to play plan.

Defenseman Brayden McNabb said “almost every guy” on the team is participating in these skates. The league allows the Knights to skate in groups of up to 12.

Those known to be taking part besides McNabb are Deryk Engelland, Marc-Andre Fleury, Nick Holden, Jonathan Marchessault, Jon Merrill, Max Pacioretty, Ryan Reaves, Paul Stastny, Chandler Stephenson, Mark Stone and Shea Theodore.

