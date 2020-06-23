Golden Knights keep up with NHL’s Phase Two workouts

Want to watch hockey (kind of)? The Golden Knights released more video of players taking part in Phase Two workouts at City National Arena

The Golden Knights are still preparing for their eventual return to the ice.

The team released footage of Deryk Engelland, Marc-Andre Fleury, Nick Holden, Max Pacioretty, Paul Stastny and Mark Stone working out at City National Arena on Monday as part of Phase Two of the NHL’s return to play protocols.

Phase Two began June 8 with voluntary, small group workouts allowed in groups of no greater than six. Players have to follow numerous health and safety protocols to take part in the skates.

They have to be tested for COVID-19 twice weekly, wear a mask when entering the facility and have their temperature get checked at the door.

The NHL will allow Phase Two workouts to expand to 12 players Tuesday. After that, the league hopes to begin training camps July 10 before its 24-team postseason tournament starts in two hub cities.

