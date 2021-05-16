Golden Knights lose Game 1 in overtime to Wild
Joel Eriksson Ek scored 3:20 into overtime, and the Golden Knights lost to the Minnesota Wild 1-0 on Sunday in Game 1 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs in front of an announced crowd of 8,683.
The best-of-seven series continues Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.
Marc-Andre Fleury earned the start for the Knights in their first home playoff game since April 21, 2019, and came up with a handful of game-saving saves.
He reached behind his back to turn away Kirill Kaprizov’s shot about five minutes into the third period and had back-to-back stops on Ryan Hartman and Kevin Fiala with eight minutes left in regulation.
Wild goalie Cam Talbot was equally tough to solve and made 40 saves through three periods. The Knights outshot Minnesota 19-5 in the first and Alex Tuch hit the post late in the period but had nothing to show for the effort.
The Knights played without leading goal scorer Max Pacioretty because of injury but welcomed back defenseman Alec Martinez along with forwards Ryan Reaves, Alex Tuch and Tomas Nosek.
