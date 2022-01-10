Golden Knights move to terminate contract of forward prospect

The Golden Knights appear set to cut ties with a once-promising forward prospect who was an American Hockey League All-Star in 2020.

Lucas Elvenes

The Knights placed Lucas Elvenes on waivers Monday for the purpose of terminating his contract, his agent Claude Lemieux confirmed to the Review-Journal. The news was first reported by Sportsnet.

The 22-year-old winger was a fifth-round pick in 2017 and turned heads quickly with his production. Elvenes never was called up to the NHL however, and because he was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason he decided to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

Lemieux said Elvenes would “most likely” return to play in his native Sweden. He said he expected Elvenes to have a lot of opportunities but nothing was finalized.

“(He) had an opportunity to play in Europe,” Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “We mutually agreed it was best for both parties.”

Elvenes had 12 goals and 36 assists in 59 games his first season in the American Hockey League in 2019-20 and was named an All-Star. He ranked second in assists and fourth in points among AHL rookies.

Elvenes’ production didn’t improve after that. He had 34 points in 57 games his last two seasons with the Silver Knights and just eight goals.

The Golden Knights, when hit with injuries earlier this season, called up forwards Pavel Dorofeyev, Jake Leschyshyn, Jonas Rondbjerg, Paul Cotter, Ben Jones and Sven Baertschi and picked up forwards Michael Amadio and Adam Brooks off of waivers. Elvenes was never given a look.

“You lose a little confidence, you lose hope in getting that opportunity, which in his third year, contract finishing this year, players need to see the light,” Lemieux said. “The team was good to deal with. They understood the situation. It’s better for both sides that way.”

