Golden Knights

Golden Knights name starting goalie for Game 1 against Jets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2023 - 2:59 pm
 
Updated April 16, 2023 - 3:59 pm
Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) looks on as he scores a goal against Vegas Golden Knig ...
Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) looks on as he scores a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) and defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) skates around the net during the second period ...
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) skates around the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) makes a save against Minnesota Wild left ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) makes a save against Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Johansson (90) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The obvious became official Sunday.

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit will start Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the Golden Knights on Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena, coach Bruce Cassidy said. It will be Brossoit’s first postseason start and will come against his former team and goalie partner, Connor Hellebuyck.

Brossoit, after spending much of the season in the American Hockey League rebuilding his game following offseason hip surgery, went 7-0-3 with a .927 save percentage and 2.17 goals-against average. He was named the NHL’s third star of the week Saturday after stopping 50 of the final 52 shots he faced in the Knights’ final two regular-season games against the Seattle Kraken.

“We’re hoping that LB takes the ball and runs with it,” Cassidy said. “Great opportunity for him. He’s played really well for us.”

The Knights had other options.

Two-time Stanley Cup winner Jonathan Quick was Brossoit’s partner for the past 10 games. Goaltender Adin Hill, who made 25 starts this season, returned from a lower-body injury to play 40 minutes in Henderson on April 7 and continues to practice with the Knights.

But Brossoit has separated himself with his recent play. He was 5-0 in his final five starts with a .946 save percentage.

“We always knew what kind of potential he had,” defenseman Shea Theodore said. “He’s played incredibly well. You always want to have a hot goalie going into the playoffs.”

High-end depth

The Jets, despite being a second wild card playing the No. 1 team in the Western Conference, have the three leading scorers in the series.

Left wing Kyle Connor had 80 points, defenseman Josh Morrissey 76 and center/right wing Mark Scheifele 68.

Center Jack Eichel led the Knights with 66 points. Twenty-six teams, including all the ones that made the playoffs, had a leading scorer with more points than Eichel.

Some of that was circumstance for the Knights. Eichel missed 15 games. Captain Mark Stone was out for 39. Some of it also comes down to the team’s impressive depth.

The Knights had 12 players score more than 10 goals. Only Florida and Seattle can say the same. Winnipeg had seven players score more than 10 goals.

“I really believe in this group,” center William Karlsson said. “Everyone can contribute. I think that makes us a great team.”

Injury updates

Cassidy said left wing William Carrier has started skating on his own and could return during the playoffs.

Carrier hasn’t played since March 3 with a lower-body injury. He scored a career-high 16 goals this season, tied for fifth-most on the Knights.

Cassidy also said goaltender Logan Thompson hasn’t returned to the ice. He has played once since Feb. 9 because of lower-body injuries. He practiced with the Knights on April 10, but has been held out since.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

