98°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Golden Knights

Golden Knights name starting goalie for Game 6 vs. Canucks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2020 - 6:13 pm
 
Updated September 3, 2020 - 6:32 pm

Robin Lehner will make his second consecutive start as the Golden Knights attempt to end their second-round series against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Vancouver will turn to Thatcher Demko in Game 6 for the second straight game. The 24-year-old rookie was brilliant in Game 5 on Tuesday, making 42 saves to extend the series.

Lehner will make his 11th postseason start for the Knights and seventh in eight games. The 29-year-old pending free agent is 7-3 with a .918 save percentage and 2.08 goals-against average. He has two shutouts against the Canucks in this series and has allowed six goals total in four games.

Demko will decide his team’s playoff fate again after appearing only once in the playoffs, for less than nine minutes, before Game 5. The Canucks’ backup was pressed into duty Tuesday, as Jacob Markstrom didn’t dress. Markstrom started Vancouver’s first 13 postseason games and played on back-to-back nights three times. He is 8-6 with a .919 save percentage and 2.85-goals-against average.

Other than Game 5, Demko has hardly been dominant. He was 13-10-2 in the regular season with a .905 save percentage and 3.06 goals-against average. He has only made more saves than he did in Game 5 twice in his career, and both times he allowed more goals.

The Canucks, however, didn’t seem shocked by his performance.

“He’s an unbelievable goalie and really athletic, and he’s a gamer,” forward Brock Boeser said. “It doesn’t surprise me at all that he came in and played so well for us.”

If the Canucks win Game 6, Game 7 will take place Friday. Knights coach Pete DeBoer has alternated goaltenders the first two times his team played on back-to-back nights in the postseason.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Gov. Sisolak says ‘long way to go’ before COVID conquered
Gov. Sisolak says ‘long way to go’ before COVID conquered
2
Raiderettes get a new look for Las Vegas
Raiderettes get a new look for Las Vegas
3
2 Las Vegas residents face kidnapping, sex assault charges
2 Las Vegas residents face kidnapping, sex assault charges
4
Some Nevada evictions can still proceed despite moratorium
Some Nevada evictions can still proceed despite moratorium
5
Longtime Las Vegas exotic pets dealer Ken Foose dies
Longtime Las Vegas exotic pets dealer Ken Foose dies
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST