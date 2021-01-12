Golden Knights nemesis Evander Kane files for bankruptcy

Kane listed liabilities at $26.8 million and assets at $10.2 million, The Athletic reported.

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) fights with Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 14, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Jose Sharks wing Evander Kane, the opposing face of the rivalry with the Golden Knights, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in federal court, according to The Athletic.

He listed liabilities at $26.8 million and assets at $10.2 million, the article reported. The assets include three homes for Kane, who in 2018 signed a seven-year, $49 million contract extension.

Kane’s filing also hints that he might opt out of this season, even though he has been practicing with the Sharks.

He listed nine lawsuits and other similar actions in the complaint.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas sued Kane for allegedly not paying $500,000 in gambling markers in April 2019, but dropped the lawsuit a year later.

In typical seasons, this bankruptcy news would be fodder for Knights fans, who no doubt would let Kane hear about his money woes. But with fans not allowed in T-Mobile Arena to open the season, it’s more than possible that the loudest voice in Kane’s ears when the teams meet is from adversary Ryan Reaves.

The teams are first scheduled to meet Feb. 1 and 3, but the location is unknown because of COVID-19 strict restrictions in Santa Clara County that are forcing the Sharks to look for another home.

