Golden Knights’ new Henderson facility has a name

A company that outfits schools, hotels and businesses with items such as cleaning supplies and office furniture will have its new name on the building.

A rendering of Henderson sports and convention complex.(City of Henderson)

A rendering of Henderson sports and convention complex.(City of Henderson)

The future Golden Knights community ice arena in Henderson has a new name.

The arena at Water Street and Atlantic Avenue in the city’s downtown district will be named Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, according to the team.

Henderson company BT Supplies West Inc. has signed a long-term agreement with the team, the Golden Knights announced Wednesday.

In coming months, BT Supplies West and affiliated company, L & M Foodservice Inc., will rebrand as Lifeguard Industrial and Home Supplies, according to a news release. The company supplies hotels, schools and businesses with things such as cleaning supplies and office furniture, the release said.

“The Vegas Golden Knights and BT Supplies West Inc. both share the same foundational principles of commitment to our community and dedication to growing the great game of hockey,” Golden Knights Chairman and CEO Bill Foley said in a statement. “Lifeguard Arena in Henderson will provide locals and hockey fans of all ages and skill levels with a world class location to learn, play and experience the sport.”

In addition to naming rights, the company will be the exclusive supplier for paper goods and janitorial supplies and equipment to the team, the news release said.

Henderson officials in May approved bringing the arena in to replace the aging Henderson Convention Center next to City Hall. Plans call for the arena, which is expected to open next year, to host tournaments, youth camps and lessons. It will not serve as a second practice arena for the Golden Knights, the team has said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.