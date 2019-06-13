Golden Knights Henderson rink goes green

The Vegas Golden Knights want to embrace sustainability in the team’s future community ice arena in downtown Henderson.

Plans submitted to the city for consideration next week call for the arena to house a refrigeration system that would be 100 percent free of greenhouse gas emissions. The system would convert up to 100 percent of the heat generated by the refrigeration process to power systems for heating, cooling, dehumidification and ice floors.

Henderson officials approved a lease with the Golden Knights last month, signaling a major advance in the effort to revitalize downtown. The city wants the ice arena to be an anchor for business development and social activity downtown.

It will occupy the site of the former Henderson Convention Center at Atlantic Avenue and Water Street, next door to City Hall. Construction crews demolished the convention center this month.

In addition to an efficient refrigeration system, the building will use a pre-engineered metal structure to expedite construction. Recycled steel will also be used in the building. Officials expect the $25 million-plus complex to take about a year to build.

The ice arena will have a parking lot with 76 spaces on site, records show. Another city project will create a walking path that connects a nearby parking garage with the Golden Knights arena.

A large video board will face the plaza in front of City Hall for watch parties and other events. A separate project will bring improvements to the plaza.

The arena, which will house two ice rinks, will not be a second practice facility for the team. Instead, the focus will be on providing community access for programs such as youth camps, tournaments and lessons.

