Golden Knights’ offensive drought continues in loss to Stars
Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury got the start, but the Golden Knights lost 1-0 to the Dallas Stars on Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final in Edmonton, Alberta.
Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 consecutive stops after allowing a goal on the first shot he faced, but the Golden Knights lost 1-0 to the Dallas Stars on Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.
The best-of-seven series continues Tuesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.
Defenseman John Klingberg scored for the Stars at 2:36 of the first period, and goaltender Anton Khudobin finished with 25 saves.
The Knights were without right wing Ryan Reaves, who served a one-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver’s Tyler Motte in Game 7 of the conference semifinals.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
