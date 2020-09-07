98°F
Golden Knights’ offensive drought continues in loss to Stars

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2020 - 7:37 pm
 

Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 consecutive stops after allowing a goal on the first shot he faced, but the Golden Knights lost 1-0 to the Dallas Stars on Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.

The best-of-seven series continues Tuesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Defenseman John Klingberg scored for the Stars at 2:36 of the first period, and goaltender Anton Khudobin finished with 25 saves.

The Knights were without right wing Ryan Reaves, who served a one-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver’s Tyler Motte in Game 7 of the conference semifinals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

