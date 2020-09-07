Golden Knights’ offensive drought continues in loss to Stars

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury got the start, but the Golden Knights lost 1-0 to the Dallas Stars on Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final in Edmonton, Alberta.

Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26) is checked by Dallas Stars' Radek Faksa (12) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL Western Conference final hockey game, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save on Dallas Stars' Alexander Radulov (47) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL Western Conference final hockey game, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against the Dallas Stars during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL Western Conference final hockey game, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nick Cousins (21) is checked by Dallas Stars' Radek Faksa (12) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL Western Conference final hockey game, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) checks Dallas Stars' John Klingberg (3) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL Western Conference final hockey game, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) is stopped by Dallas Stars' goalie Anton Khudobin (35) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL Western Conference final hockey game, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes the save on Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski (16) as Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL Western Conference final hockey game, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nick Holden (22) checks Dallas Stars' Corey Perry (10) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL Western Conference final hockey game, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stops Dallas Stars' Corey Perry (10) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL Western Conference final hockey game, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Blake Comeau (15), Radek Faksa (12), Esa Lindell (23), Jamie Benn (14) and John Klingberg (3) celebrate a goal by Klingberg against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL Western Conference final hockey game, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26) checks Dallas Stars' Corey Perry (10) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL Western Conference final hockey game, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 consecutive stops after allowing a goal on the first shot he faced, but the Golden Knights lost 1-0 to the Dallas Stars on Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.

The best-of-seven series continues Tuesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Defenseman John Klingberg scored for the Stars at 2:36 of the first period, and goaltender Anton Khudobin finished with 25 saves.

The Knights were without right wing Ryan Reaves, who served a one-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver’s Tyler Motte in Game 7 of the conference semifinals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

